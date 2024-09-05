Hello all,

I'm thrilled to announce a new home for my offerings for paid subscribers: Fog Chaser+

The new home for FC+

My main monthly email — which includes a brand new, fully produced song along with original visuals, curated poetry, and more — will remain free and accessible to everyone.

But starting now, FC+ members will have access to a handful of extras, including the ability to stream all of my music in one convenient place. (I’ve also lowered rates for everyone — annual subscriptions now come out to $3.75/mo).

Updated subscription options & benefits.

FC+ is the tier for paid subscribers, now with its own member website, which includes:

Complete Works Playlists: The only place you can hear everything I've written and shared through my newsletter, all in one convenient place for uninterrupted listening.



Unlimited Downloads: Not everyone collects digital files these days. But if you do, click through to find download options for all my tracks (and artwork).



One-On-One Chats: Want to chat? Ask some questions? Talk about music? Or books, or coffee, or nature, or life? FC+ members can schedule a virtual meeting with me.



Exclusive Discounts: FC+ members are given special discounts on merch, albums, and more.



Members-Only Posts: FC+ members receive occasional extra newsletter posts, including early and exclusive access to custom music I write for film, TV, and other media.



Custom Music: If you’re in the market for some music for something you’re working on, I'd love to explore collaborating. FC+ members get a significant discount on my rates.

Yes, you can listen to my songs one at a time by clicking around my newsletter archive (though anything older than 12 months is behind a paywall anyway). And yes, you can find some of my songs on streaming platforms.

But with FC+, you'll find everything in one place, including songs that haven't yet been released and may never be released.

, or

, which I wrote for

’s film

.

Beneath the WoodbineWoodbine

I know not everyone can afford a paid subscription. If it isn’t in the cards for you at this time, just send me an email (matt@fogchaser.net) and I’ll comp you, no questions asked.

Check out how FC+ works / what it looks like:

