Fog Chaser
FC+
Chasing Fog Theme
0:00
-2:20

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Fog Chaser

Chasing Fog Theme

The Score | Issue 3 | From the book, 'Chasing Fog'
FogChaser
Aug 27, 2024
∙ Paid
4
Share

This series is only for paying subscribers and FC+ members.

Note: I recently lowered my annual subscription fees to $3.75/mo, so if you’ve been thinking about joining FC+, now is a good time! (I’m also about to launch a members-only website that includes full playlists of my music for uninterrupted listening, unlimited downloads, members-only discounts on merch, and more)

Welcome to the third installment of The Score, a place where I share songs from projects I’m working on for film, TV, or other media that may not enjoy proper releases. It’s my chance to show you what else I’m working on beyond my usual posts.

With this post, you’re getting to hear this song before anyone else does.

This post is for paid subscribers

Fog Chaser
FC+
Welcome to Fog Chaser+ — posts for paying subscribers and members. FC+ members also get access to the members-only website with complete Fog Chaser playlists for uninterrupted listening, unlimited downloads, and more.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
FogChaser
Recent Episodes
Kay Occamore's Theme
  FogChaser
Elysia
  FogChaser