Welcome to the Wellspring, where I share the things that are filling my cup lately. I love sharing my sources of inspiration with you and I hope you find something that inspires you, too. ( click here for last month’s edition of the Wellspring )

Below the paywall: a song I can’t stop spinning (including a playlist of recent faves), a book I couldn’t put down, and a few finds from around the web.

Also - when you sign up for a paid subscription, you not only get access to this post, you also get a lot more, including extra posts and access to a beautiful members-only website that includes playlists of all of my songs — released and unreleased — offering 2.5+ hours of uninterrupted listening, unlimited downloads, and exclusive discounts on merch.