Welcome to the Wellspring, where I share a few things that are inspiring me lately. I hope you find something that inspires you, too. ( click here for last month’s edition of the Wellspring )

Below the paywall: a bop of a song I’ve got on repeat (along with a playlist of recent faves), a few books I’ve been savoring, some finds from around the web, a quick poll for subscribers, and more.

Signing up for a paid subscription lets you read this post and gets you into FC+, which features playlists of all my songs (2.5+ hours of released and unreleased instrumental music), free downloads, etc. Learn more.