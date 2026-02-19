Welcome to the latest edition of the Fog Chaser newsletter—sharing a new original instrumental song & photos every month. (previous issue: sleeping flowers)
Our screens have a remarkable capacity for collapsing distance. This can be a good thing—I can connect with family and friends with ease, even though we live thousands of miles apart. I can reach you with these songs every month.
It can also be not so good—when the chaotic noise of the world reaches into our private lives and disrupts our peace of mind.
Many of us want to be connected, to be informed. I wonder: at what point does our intimate awareness of far-flung events become unhelpful, even harmful?
Just an endless scroll of things we can’t touch and can’t change.
But what’s actually in front of you?
The table. The window. A cold glass of water. The person across the room. The weather outside your door. The hint of woodsmoke carried across the night air. The neighbor you haven’t talked to in a while.
More and more, I’m finding that I can really only focus on and care about what’s in front of me—my community, what’s within my sphere of influence. Whether that’s taking my time when I’m making the morning coffee, or playing cars with my toddler.
This month’s song is a reminder—to myself as much as anyone—that the real world is still there, right in front of us, all the time.
🎵 This month’s piece is in G major(ish).1
📷 This month’s photos were taken in the Sonoran and Chihuahuan Deserts.2
You Reading This, Be Ready
by William Stafford3
Starting here, what do you want to remember?
How sunlight creeps along a shining floor?
What scent of old wood hovers, what softened
sound from outside fills the air?
Will you ever bring a better gift for the world
than the breathing respect that you carry
wherever you go right now? Are you waiting
for time to show you some better thoughts?
When you turn around, starting here, lift this
new glimpse that you found; carry into evening
all that you want from this day. This interval you spent
reading or hearing this, keep it for life –
What can anyone give you greater than now,
starting here, right in this room, when you turn around?
I invite you to sit with this month’s song, photos, and poem and make them a small part of your day, whether that’s your morning ritual, afternoon break, or your evening wind-down.
As always, if you feel like it, let me know what you think in the comments. I’d love to hear from you.
March 6, 2026: First Friday Playlist (curated listening from my catalog)—check out February’s playlist here.
Thank you for being here,
Matt
~
what’s in front of me / Written, performed, and produced by Fog Chaser
For more piano songs from this volume, check out reliquary, sleeping flowers, shadow of a cloud and woodsmoke
Reminder: while some of my songs are eventually released on streaming platforms, others are not. Regardless, all of my songs are shared here with you first.
Theory notes: I say this one is in G major-ish…because I didn’t really stick to a key. I sort of start in G? Maybe C? I meander a bit, throwing in some F naturals and F sharps, C naturals and C sharps. You’ll hear some of these colors throughout as little unsettling or pensive moments, but, I can’t really say there’s too much “theory” backing these decisions up — more just me following a feeling. I guess these are just little chromatic moments? Questions? Comments? Corrections? Let me know in the comments.
Image 1: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Tucson (digital) / Image 2: Big Bend National Park, Texas (digital)
From Ask Me: 100 Essential Poems
Stafford, Poet Laureate of Oregon (1975-1990), was “a pacifist and one of ‘the quiet of the land,’ known for his unique method of composition, his soft-spoken voice, and his independence from social and literary expectations.” - from The Poetry Foundation