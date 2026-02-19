Welcome to the latest edition of the Fog Chaser newsletter—sharing a new original instrumental song & photos every month. (previous issue: sleeping flowers)

Our screens have a remarkable capacity for collapsing distance. This can be a good thing—I can connect with family and friends with ease, even though we live thousands of miles apart. I can reach you with these songs every month.

It can also be not so good—when the chaotic noise of the world reaches into our private lives and disrupts our peace of mind.

Many of us want to be connected, to be informed. I wonder: at what point does our intimate awareness of far-flung events become unhelpful, even harmful?

Just an endless scroll of things we can’t touch and can’t change.

But what’s actually in front of you?

The table. The window. A cold glass of water. The person across the room. The weather outside your door. The hint of woodsmoke carried across the night air. The neighbor you haven’t talked to in a while.

More and more, I’m finding that I can really only focus on and care about what’s in front of me—my community, what’s within my sphere of influence. Whether that’s taking my time when I’m making the morning coffee, or playing cars with my toddler.

This month’s song is a reminder—to myself as much as anyone—that the real world is still there, right in front of us, all the time.

🎵 This month’s piece is in G major(ish).

📷 This month’s photos were taken in the Sonoran and Chihuahuan Deserts.

You Reading This, Be Ready

by William Stafford

Starting here, what do you want to remember?

How sunlight creeps along a shining floor?

What scent of old wood hovers, what softened

sound from outside fills the air? Will you ever bring a better gift for the world

than the breathing respect that you carry

wherever you go right now? Are you waiting

for time to show you some better thoughts? When you turn around, starting here, lift this

new glimpse that you found; carry into evening

all that you want from this day. This interval you spent

reading or hearing this, keep it for life – What can anyone give you greater than now,

starting here, right in this room, when you turn around?

I invite you to sit with this month’s song, photos, and poem and make them a small part of your day, whether that’s your morning ritual, afternoon break, or your evening wind-down.

As always, if you feel like it, let me know what you think in the comments. I’d love to hear from you.

Leave a comment

» Songs from other Februaries:

March 6, 2026: First Friday Playlist (curated listening from my catalog)—check out February’s playlist here.

Thank you for being here,

Matt