Share this post
Explore the original music of Substack
fogchaser.substack.com
Explore the original music of Substack
A growing collection of people and publications who write and share original music right here on Substack, in no particular order (yet) — welcome to ComposerStack.
Sound Methods
Exploring the tools and techniques behind electronic, ambient, and experimental music.
By Andrew Tasselmyer
David Swick
songs. instrumental sketchbooks. sometime quilts and my other hobbies. but... mostly songs and instrumentals.
The Imperfect
Exploring the cracks and hidden beauty in sound, nature and technology.
By taylor deupree
Wu Fei's Music Daily
An original piece of music every weekday from genre-bending composer, guzheng virtuoso, and vocalist Wu Fei. For booking and more information: wufeimusic.com.
By Wu Fei 吴非
Minor Fossil
A twice monthly newsletter bringing you original ambient music and a look at the world through the histories of instruments.
Acoustic Archaeologies
Join me for thoughts and audio from my latest composition and field recording projects.
By Kamala Sankaram
Zach Sprowls
The music and musings of a book-reading, pipe-smoking, coffee-drinking, film-loving, full time music composer. Proudly based in Scranton, Pennsylvania, USA.
Composer Caleb
neo-classical electronic composer 🎹 greydient writing about music creation, technology, and hummus
By Caleb Cameron
Sonic Tapestries
The inner and outer worlds of Mat Eric Hart. Artist, Field recordist, SFX creator, DJ and nice guy :)
By Mat Eric Hart
cloud collecting
3 question interviews on creativity w/ women & gender expansive artists + 'women of ambient' mix archives + marine eyes updates
By marine eyes
SJF
A newsletter that follows curiosity wherever it leads, written by composer Simon James French aka SJF.
By Simon James French
be relentless: a creative life
Welcome to my Substack, 30 years of music (the grassy knoll), photography and, most recently, drawings/comics. The good, the bad, and the pursuit to keep pushing on.
By Nolan Green
The Sunday Bagel
Uplifting messages for creative thinkers to fight off the Sunday Scaries.
By Elliott Fienberg
Love Letters
Musings about experimental contemplative improvisational music and life as a trans / non-binary autistic artist, bandleader, coach, filmmaker, and writer. They/she pronouns.
By Qid Love 👨🚀 💕🎸🏳️⚧️
By Nature
Inspired by nature. Original music, words and images for meditation and contemplation from an Australian composer.
By Glyn Lehmann
Poppy H: Smartphone, Silly Human
Mind and music of a relentless DIY artist who captures, mixes and masters sounds on a smartphone. Releases on Bandcamp.
The Slowest Thread
Writing about my creative process as a disabled multidisciplinary artist working in fibre arts, writing, and music, and maybe some deeper dives into other things too.
By Lia Pas
Composer's Notebook
Newsletter sharing insights into all things composing—sketches, analysis, orchestration, inspiration, process
By Shane Valle
Campfire Sparks
Evergreen music-imagination adventures — plus scenes from life as a touring/recording artist — flown to your postbox pronto 🌮
By Eric Pan
Hide the Guitars!
Professional musician and writer, with a deep affection for culture, foreign languages, dark chocolate, and cheese.
By Betsy Stern
Music and Math and Feelings
Adventures in music cognition. New music, analysis, and stories on Sunday mornings by composer and percussionist Chris P. Thompson.
By Chris P. Thompson
Gabriel Kahane: Words & Music
Writings at the intersection of music, literature, technology, and politics
Temple of Artists
Music, Art, Books, Creation, Jazz "Creativity is difficult if not impossible to understand completely. Perhaps it's supposed to remain a mystery that we probe eternally. If so, I depend on someone like you to lead us in that endeavor." -Deng Ming Dao
By Su Terry
Translations From The IrRational
Sonic musings, concert reports, cultural and political discussion, guitars
By Elliott Sharp
Fog Chaser
A new original instrumental song every month from a Pacific Northwest-based musician and composer, along with visuals, poetry, and more.
By FogChaser
Note: It’s going to take some effort to keep this list up-to-date and comprehensive. If you want to be included, or know of anyone who should be here, just shoot me a note (matt@fogchaser.net)