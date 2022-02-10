Meditation | 006

Thank you for being here for the sixth installment of this newsletter.

I just got back from a very special creative residency at Smith Creek Village, a collection of cabins tucked away in an old-growth, temperate rainforest in Silver Falls State Park in Oregon. It was such a special experience — I particularly want to thank Brooke Gerken of Silver Falls Hospitality for making it happen.

While I was there, I wrote this month’s piece in B minor (the relative minor of last month’s piece in D major). For those of you who have received one of my notes before, you’ve probably already noticed something different today. Instead of the usual audio/photo combo, I thought I would share this song in a video so you could see some of the beauty of the Silver Falls area as I experienced it.

The song was influenced by sun-dappled hikes through frosty woods, immense quiet and solitude, and the little cabin I had the incredible fortune to call home for a bit. Throughout the piece you’ll hear some random field recordings that I took from the surrounding woods, creeks, brooks, and birds.

I invite you to sit with this video, song, and poem below and, if you can, make them a small part of your day, whether that’s your morning ritual, afternoon break, or your evening wind-down. As always, if you feel like it, let me know what you think in the comments. I’d love to hear from you.

Thank you again for being here.

A poem

Final Curve

by Langston Hughes (from Selected Poems of Langston Hughes, 1990)

When you turn the corner

And you run into yourself

Then you know that you have turned

All the corners that are left.

Currently

What are you reading / watching / thinking about / looking forward to? Let me know in the comments.

Notes

This month’s music

At Smith Creek in B minor / Recorded in Logic Pro / Written and recorded by Fog Chaser

This month’s visual

Shot on iPhone6s / 4K / 30FPS / All footage shot in the Smith Creek Village area