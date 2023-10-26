Meditations | Volume II

Greetings from the Pacific Northwest, where the rains have arrived in full force and the ancient, felted darkness of autumn has settled, once again, over our verdant valley.

As I mentioned last week, September’s Meditation 025 marked the end of Volume II — twelve new, original instrumental songs and visuals, plus one bonus track, all shared first with you right here through this newsletter. It also marked the end of a two volume series of meditations — twenty-four pieces in all twenty-four musical keys.

Before we jump into the next volume, I’ve decided to share all of these songs with you in a single audio file, in order of their release, as I did last year for Volume I. While some are available on streaming platforms, this collection hasn’t existed anywhere as a single set until now.

🎵 I invite you to click play above to listen to every piece from Vol. II. These songs are all instrumental, making them good companions for working, writing, focusing, cooking, reading, walking the dog, napping, etc.

📷 Above, you’ll see the 11 original photos shared in Volume II, along with the illustration provided by the artist Jon Wilcox for last year’s A Simple Carol.

The twelve songs that make up Volume II, and the one bonus track, were released once each month between September 2022 - September 2023. Each piece is listed below (including its timestamp for the audio file above).

» Song list

Reading & Listening List, Volume II

Each issue of Volume II also included a few things I was reading and listening to. I’ve put these in a few lists here:

» Poems

“To the Light of September” by W.S. Merwin “Fall Song” by Joy Harjo “Choices” by Tess Gallagher “Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening” by Robert Frost “Fir” by Henry Dumas “After the Winter” by Claude McKay “Untitled” by Gregory Orr “The Well of Grief” by David Whyte “Untitled” by Izumi Shikibu “Let Evening Come” by Jane Kenyon “In Blackwater Woods” by Mary Oliver “To See It” by Laura Foley “On A Train” by Wendy Cope

» Books

The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich Red Sorghum by Mo Yan On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong Missing Person by Patrick Modiano Walking with the Wind: A Memoir of the Movement by John Lewis Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr Tenth of December: Stories by George Saunders Sailing Alone Around the Room by Billy Collins Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders Letters from a Stoic by Seneca The Creative Act: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin Blindness by José Saramago How the Dead Dream by Lydia Millet Ducks, Newburyport by Lucy Ellman Tinkers by Paul Harding Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel

» Many of the books I’ve shared can be found at the Fog Chaser Bookshop.

» Songs

body by Gia Margaret I Follow Rivers by Marika Hackman et al by Pat Hull Black Dog by Arlo Parks Blood Run Through Me by Heather Woods Broderick Can I Believe You by Fleet Foxes For Sure by Future Islands My Greedy Heart by Emile Mosseri Telepath by Manchester Orchestra When My Time Comes by Dawes A Calf Born in Winter by Khruangbin Call It Dreaming by Iron & Wine

» Spotify users can listen to all of these songs in this playlist:

So that was Volume II. Feel free to bookmark this page so you can come back here and hit play whenever you need a breather. And stay tuned for the first installment of Volume III which will land in your inbox sometime in November.

