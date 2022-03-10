Meditation | 007

Thank you for being here for the seventh installment of this newsletter.

🎵 This month’s song is in A major. I was debating between two pieces, but this one felt like a more accurate reflection of what I want to convey at this moment, especially given the atrocities taking place in Ukraine.

📷 I snapped this month’s photo somewhere in Montana on one of many road trips across the US I’ve been fortunate to experience. I don’t even remember where exactly — but what I do recall is that I was free, and I was safe.

I invite you to sit with this song, photo, and poem and make them a small part of your day, whether that’s your morning ritual, afternoon break, or your evening wind-down. As always, if you feel like it, let me know what you think in the comments. I’d love to hear from you.

Thank you again for being here. Let’s take care of each other.

A Poem

Otherwise by Jane Kenyon ( from Otherwise , 1997) I got out of bed

on two strong legs.

It might have been

otherwise. I ate

cereal, sweet

milk, ripe, flawless

peach. It might

have been otherwise.

I took the dog uphill

to the birch wood.

All morning I did

the work I love. At noon I lay down

with my mate. It might

have been otherwise.

We ate dinner together

at a table with silver

candlesticks. It might

have been otherwise.

I slept in a bed

in a room with paintings

on the walls, and

planned another day

just like this day.

But one day, I know,

it will be otherwise.

Currently

Admiring

The artwork of one of my favorite artists, Hallie Rose Taylor, and eagerly awaiting the next thing she puts up for sale (Online shop)



She also writes beautiful essays in her own newsletter that I highly recommend.

A few pieces from Hallie Rose Taylor, one of which is currently hanging in my studio.

This:

Reading

Down and Out in Paris and London by George Orwell (Powell’s)

Beautiful essays from fellow Substacker Tara (Devotions)

The work of my new friend Stygi in Poland who recently shared a collection of helpful resources, compiled by others, for those looking to support the Ukrainian people, along with music from Ukrainian artists (Midweek Crisis)

Listening to

Broken Harvest by Madison Cunningham (Spotify / Apple) Reminder : I’m putting all the songs shared in the newsletter into this Spotify playlist

The Shuffle Sundays newsletter from Leo Mascaro, which has helped me discover tons of great new music (Shuffle Sundays)

The soundtrack from the latest film adaptation of Cyrano, written by members of The National (Aaron and Bryce Dessner), with lyrics by Matt Berninger and his wife Carin Besser. The whole soundtrack is beautiful — you can really hear the distinct flavor of The National in every tune, and the great Peter Dinklage does an amazing job channeling Berninger in his singing (Pitchfork)