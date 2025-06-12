a bright & shining place

Welcome to the latest edition of the Fog Chaser newsletter, sending a new original instrumental song to you every month. (previous issue: through the tall grass) I write instrumental music as a balm, both for myself, and for others. I hope this month’s piece can provide you with a few minutes to zone out, recenter, or refocus. For this current volume, Volume IV, I’m writing music that reflects and responds to desert landscapes.

In the language of the Tohono O’odham, the term most akin to “desert” is “tohono.” It can best be translated as “a bright and shining place,” that is, a place of reflectance and, perhaps, of human reflection. -Gary Paul Nabhan, The Nature of Desert Nature

Standing in Saguaro National Park in the Sonoran Desert, one can appreciate how accurate the Tohono O’odham description of this landscape is — this is indeed a bright and shining place.

The contrasts here are stark, the colors vivid. 500 shades of green — jade, olive, juniper, emerald, sage — all accentuated by extreme light and deep shadows. The blues are blue; the sky is pure, unmarred magnificence. The way sunsets blush here every evening, without fail, dust the heavens with hues that make even Pantone feel limited. All of it can be quite stunning.

🎵 This month’s piece is a guitar song in E major, in open tuning.

This month’s song is a reflection on the saturation and brightness of the Sonoran Desert. Like last month’s song, it’s written in an open tuning in part to mirror the wide open spaces of the desert.

📷 This month’s photos were taken on film in Saguaro National Park.

The light leaks on my old film camera seem to be getting out of control, but I’m partial to them.

saguaro national park, looking toward the Rincon Mountains, 35mm

I invite you to sit with this month’s song, photos, and poem and make them a small part of your day, whether that’s your morning ritual, afternoon break, or your evening wind-down. As always, if you feel like it, let me know what you think in the comments. I’d love to hear from you.

Thank you for being here.

by Gary Snyder

🔈 A reading (by me):

One granite ridge

A tree, would be enough

Or even a rock, a small creek,

A bark shred in a pool.

Hill beyond hill, folded and twisted

Tough trees crammed

In thin stone fractures

A huge moon on it all, is too much.

The mind wanders. A million

Summers, night air still and the rocks

Warm. Sky over endless mountains.

All the junk that goes with being human

Drops away, hard rock wavers

Even the heavy present seems to fail

This bubble of a heart.

Words and books

Like a small creek off a high ledge

Gone in the dry air. A clear, attentive mind

Has no meaning but that

Which sees is truly seen.

No one loves rock, yet we are here.

Night chills. A flick

In the moonlight

Slips into Juniper shadow:

Back there unseen

Cold proud eyes

Of Cougar or Coyote

Watch me rise and go.

