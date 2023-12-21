Fog Chaser

In The Garden
Exploration 006 | Oblivion | Vol. III, Issue 6
  
FogChaser
 and 
Elle Griffin
59
3:29

March 2024

Downstream
Exploration 005 | Mt. Hood, Oregon | Vol. III, Issue 5
  
FogChaser
76
2:50

February 2024

Anthemon
Exploration 004 | Ireland | Vol. III, Issue 4
  
FogChaser
80
2:45
Kay Occamore's Theme
The Score | Issue 2 | From the novel 'Spherean'
  
FogChaser
8
3:08

January 2024

Helvellyn
Exploration 003 | Lake District, England | Vol. III, Issue 3
  
FogChaser
66
2:32

December 2023

On This Winter Solstice
Exploration 002 | Big Bend, Texas | Vol. III, Issue 2
  
FogChaser
65
5:26

November 2023

Elysia
The Score | Issue 1 | From the novel, 'Oblivion'
  
FogChaser
34
3:52
Video: Hearthside
Come in from the cold
  
FogChaser
7
2:36
Hearthside
Exploration 001 | Oregon / Washington | Vol. III, Issue 1
  
FogChaser
69
2:36

October 2023

Meditations | Volume II
The second set of songs, together for the first time
  
FogChaser
35
45:48
With gratitude.
Marking two years of Fog Chaser
  
FogChaser
61

September 2023

Meditation 025 | Beneath the Woodbine
E-Flat Minor | Vol. II, Issue 12
  
FogChaser
70
3:06
