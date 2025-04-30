better than headspace.

Just kidding. Headspace is great. This is not a meditation app.

FC+ is the paid subscriber tier of Fog Chaser — here, you can get more music and other resources for focus, healing, and soothing your tired mind. There’s no better way to immerse yourself in the world of Fog Chaser than by joining FC+.

extras (even if you don’t want them).

Paid subscriptions are incredibly helpful and deeply valued. I also think they are mutually beneficial. Your support allows me to continue doing work I love and that I believe brings value to the world, and, in turn, you know that you’re making this work possible and helping me reach more people with these offerings.

I know that some folks are content to pay as a demonstration of their support regardless of getting something in return, but if you take out a paid subscription, please know that I’m going to try and make it worth your while.

With FC+, you get extra posts, including:

Currently : a monthly gathering of my sources of inspiration;

The Score : early and exclusive access to custom music I write for film, TV, and other media;

Videos: music videos, performance videos, studio tours, etc.

FC+ also includes an exclusive member website/app, which offers:

Complete Works Playlists : The only place you can hear everything I've written and shared through my newsletter, all in one convenient place for uninterrupted listening. ( 2.5+ hours of uninterrupted listening ).

Unlimited Downloads : Not everyone collects digital files these days. But if you do, click through to find download options for all my tracks (and artwork).

One-On-One Chats : Want to chat? Ask some questions? Talk about music? Or books, or coffee, or nature, or life? FC+ members can schedule a virtual meeting with me.

Exclusive Discounts: FC+ members are given special discounts on merch, albums, and more.

A little glimpse at the members-only website of FC+

find your flow.

While you can listen to my songs one at a time by clicking around my newsletter archive (though some things are behind a paywall anyway), and while you can find some of my songs on streaming platforms, with FC+, you’ll be able to listen to over 2.5 hours of music in one place, including songs that haven’t yet been released and may never be released.

Watch this short walk-through video to see how the FC+ website works and what it looks like:

Once you sign up for a paid subscription, you’ll be able to jump below where you will find the link and password to access all of FC+.

I know not everyone can afford a paid subscription. If it isn’t in the cards for you at this time, just send me an email (matt@fogchaser.net) and I’ll comp you, no questions asked.