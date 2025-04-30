Fog Chaser

Fog Chaser

life is only as good as its soundtrack.

Fog Chaser writes and shares a new instrumental song every month right here through this newsletter — ideal additions to your life’s soundtrack.

It’s not quite ambient, not quite classical or neoclassical. It lives somewhere in between. This is music for woods-wandering, couch-sitting, yoga-posing, computer-staring, dog-walking, art-making folks who are seeking a peaceful soundtrack amidst turbulent times. (Read more about why this project exists).

The music is grouped in annual volumes of 12 tracks each, which you can explore below.

the catalog.

Volume IV: Desert Songs

The current volume, May 2025 - April 2026.

Volume III: Explorations

Songs of place.
Sent between November ‘23 - October ‘24

Volume II: Meditations

Moments of calm, part two.
Sent between September ‘22 - September ‘23

Volume I: Meditations

Moments of calm.
Sent between September ‘21 - August ‘22

🔒 Only available to paying subscribers.

