life is only as good as its soundtrack.

Fog Chaser writes and shares a new instrumental song every month right here through this newsletter — ideal additions to your life’s soundtrack.

It’s not quite ambient, not quite classical or neoclassical. It lives somewhere in between. This is music for woods-wandering, couch-sitting, yoga-posing, computer-staring, dog-walking, art-making folks who are seeking a peaceful soundtrack amidst turbulent times. (Read more about why this project exists).

The music is grouped in annual volumes of 12 tracks each, which you can explore below.

» Paying subscribers get access to all of my music in convenient playlists on the Fog Chaser+ website (over 2.5 hours of uninterrupted listening):

the catalog.