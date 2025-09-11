Welcome to the latest edition of the Fog Chaser newsletter—sharing a new original instrumental song & photos every month. (previous issue: night sketch) 🎵 Speaking of music: A song I shared here last year, Downstream, will be released on streaming platforms on 10/2. If you have 30 seconds, pre-saving it on Spotify helps boost the release and support my work. Thank you!

The best of the summer gone,

and the new fall not yet born.

The odd uneven time.



- Sylvia Plath

🎵 This month’s piece is in E major.

I've been carrying this song for over a decade, shelving and reworking it countless times. I wrote dozens of accompanying parts, sections with lyrics and vocals, elaborate arrangements—but could never figure out how I wanted it to go. Like so many creative projects, it became too precious in my head to ever feel like I could finish it.

But sometimes the best and most honest thing you can do is let something be what it wants to be. So here it is in its simplest form—just an A and B section in equal measure.

In a couple of weeks we’ll experience the September equinox—the only time when the earth is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun. I’m no astronomer, but I like to think of these biannual shifts as brief moments of global equilibrium. Day and night all around the world will be more or less the same length before we tip into our respective seasonal shifts.

There’s something fitting about releasing this long-held song now, in equal parts like the balanced day and night of the approaching equinox. A moment of pause before we move toward new things.

📷 This month’s photos were taken in the desert of West Texas.

autumn hills, west texas

I invite you to sit with this month’s song, photos, and poem and make them a small part of your day, whether that’s your morning ritual, afternoon break, or your evening wind-down. As always, if you feel like it, let me know what you think in the comments. I’d love to hear from you.

Thank you for being here.

Complex Autumnal

by Carolyn Kizer

I let the smoke out of the windows

And lift the hair from my ears.

A season of birds and reaping,

A level of light appears. Sun lies in urns on the terrace

Like the cat on the chimney. Near

Fall stirs the curtains, narrow Ribbons of air nip my fingers.

Warm under foot, the carpet

Reminds my skin I am here. All things begin together:

Weather and love. The ear

Hears the earth turn; we make an adjustment To that motion: the dip of the sphere

Into autumn, and rustling music

As the leaves are shaken away... All things begin together,

Here, as I shake, at the day’s

Beginning, with pleasure and fear, Numb with night's dip and turning

When I weathered love-in-a-sphere,

Like the siamese cat on the chimney Mysterious, now, as a vessel,

An ark, or a precious container,

She is smoothing, sunning her fur. I stand at the window and shiver

As the smoke wreathes out of my hair.

All things begin together: Weather and love and fear

And the color of leaves, and pleasure.

The waxwings come to the ash trees

That rustle until they are bare. The birds will wing from the weather,

While I stand, still as the harvest,

With the sound of the fall in the air.

