shadow of a cloud

Volume IV explores desert landscapes through sound and imagery.

I wandered lonely as a cloud

That floats on high o'er vales and hills -William Wordsworth

I don’t have much to say this month. What happened in Texas last weekend is too awful to comprehend. My heart is broken for those communities and families; I know yours is, too.

I’ve been watching the shadows of clouds drift across the earth. I’m not sure I’ve ever noticed them; clouds always seem the main event. But when you get a view from high up and catch sight of a rare cloud floating by in this bright and shining place, the dark shadow pooled below is beautiful and strange.

🎵 This month’s piece is in E major.

I found myself at the keys instead of the guitar this month. I had bigger plans for this one, but some tech issues got in the way. Ultimately, I was left with something simpler than I intended. Maybe I'll expand on it down the road, but for now, maybe it’s exactly what it needed to be.

📷 This month’s photos were taken in Big Bend National Park, Texas.

I invite you to sit with this month's song, photos, and poem and make them a small part of your day, whether that's your morning ritual, afternoon break, or evening wind-down.

Thank you for being here.

Across The Fields

by Hermann Hesse

Across the sky, the clouds move,

Across the fields, the wind,

Across the fields the lost child

Of my mother wanders.



Across the street, leaves blow,

Across the trees, birds cry --

Across the mountains, far away,

My home must be.

