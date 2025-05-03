start here.

a place for respite.

There is no shortage of competition for our attention these days. The noise and chaos of our daily lives is wreaking havoc on our attention spans, relationships, and overall sense of well-being.

Fog Chaser exists as an intentional alternative to the constant barrage of information and distraction defining the times in which we live: as a musician and composer, I send you a new instrumental song every month perfect for focus, healing, and calming your fried nervous system. Paired with simple, beautiful photos, this nature-inspired newsletter invites busy and creative minds to pause, breathe, and rediscover their focus.

I’m honored that my work is reaching hundreds of thousands of people around the world through this newsletter, streaming platforms, and media projects, commissions, and film scores — if you find yourself looking for a regular resource for calm, I hope you’ll sign up.

the power of instrumental music.

I’ve been a singer/songwriter for as long as I can remember, playing in bands, singing a lot, doing that thing. But after two traumatic brain injuries, and the physical and mental health challenges that followed in the wake of those injuries, everything changed for me — in life, and in music.

This instrumental project became a core part of my healing. Yes, I started this instrumental project in part to combat the difficult mental health challenges and the PTSD I was experiencing, but I also felt compelled to create music that would embody and reflect the natural world that inspires me while putting into practice, and sharing in real time, what I learn in my film scoring, theory, and composition coursework as I become a film composer.

Instrumental music, I’ve found, can be radical, transformative, and healing. In fact, instrumental music saved my life, and I think it can save yours, too.

balm & catalyst.

Through monthly offerings of melody-driven soundscapes, evocative imagery, and thoughtfully curated complementary elements like poetry and literary recommendations, this newsletter is meant to be both balm and catalyst—a quiet haven that soothes while simultaneously inspiring deeper reflection and renewed creative energy.

The premise of the newsletter has always been simple — once every month I email you a moment of calm, which includes:

a short original instrumental music composition;

an accompanying visual of my own that inspired the composition (a photo, 35mm or digital, or a video).

The music is:

regulating: a dose of peace and calm for anyone struggling with nervous system dysregulation, like stress, anxiety, or burnout.

focus-friendly: designed to aide in concentration for all sorts of workin’ folks, like designers, writers, programmers, and artists.

healing & restorative: perfect for meditators and yogis, reiki practitioners, massage therapists, acupuncturists, or anyone in the healing arts space.

emotional: for everyone who has trouble “feeling your feelings,” this music can help.

“The music is beautiful. It’s enlivened by the comments about what inspired it, by the picture, and by the poem...it struck me right in the heart.”

about fog chaser.

Fog Chaser is a musician and composer based in the United States.

What started as this monthly newsletter has blossomed into official releases on lovely labels like Bigo & Twigetti and Sonder House, hundreds of thousands of listeners on streaming platforms, and commissions for multimedia projects, including podcasts and film.

is this free?

Yes. All subscribers get my newsletter and song every month. This newsletter is not about money. Asking for your time and attention is a large enough request in my opinion, and it’s a request I do not make lightly.

but i want to pay you.

Okay. If you’re itching to part with some of your hard-earned cash, I’m not going to stand in your way. For those who wish to show their support monetarily, paid subscriptions are available and deeply appreciated.

This whole project is a labor of love and every dollar I get from paid subscriptions is invested right back into the newsletter and the music I make.

When you sign up for a paid subscription, you become a member of Fog Chaser+, which gives you access to the deep archive and occasional extras. You also gain entry to a beautiful members-only website that includes full playlists of all of my songs — released and unreleased — offering 2.5+ hours of uninterrupted listening, unlimited downloads, and exclusive discounts on merch.

where else can I listen?

While every song is shared with my newsletter first, well before I even consider releasing them anywhere else, I do release some across streaming platforms.

You can listen to Fog Chaser on your preferred platform below:

The bottom line: Subscribers will receive my work well ahead of release and are always the first to know about any releases.

Thank you for reading and listening.