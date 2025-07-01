Free Download

Music written for the Creative Fuel midsummer creative retreat, Isles of Curiosity & Wonder.



About the retreat from creator

:

"The Isles of Curiosity and Wonder is a longstanding project of mine. An archipelago of imaginary islands that showed up in my sketchbook during the summer of 2020.



That was a summer that required a lot of dreaming, a lot of escaping to imaginary worlds. Isles of Curiosity and Wonder is an imaginary place, but it’s also a mindset. A way of being and looking at the world.



The Isles of Curiosity and Wonder offer a physical geography to hold creative ideas. It is a place that helps to map creativity in a way that makes the process feel a little less elusive. It is a guide, a landing place.



The beaches are rocky, craggy, and covered in barnacles. Salt permeates the air. Cold water plunges are encouraged, and the tide pools are excellent.



Participants are welcomed onto the island, planted into an imaginary place. Every installment of the retreat is kind of like turning the page in an atlas. You’ll learn about the assorted geographies of the Isles and be encouraged to use them to reflect on your own creative process."

All music written, performed, and produced by Fog Chaser. Songs written for the Creative Fuel midsummer creative retreat with artist and writer Anna Brones. Cover art by Anna Brones; layout by Fog Chaser.