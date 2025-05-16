Fog Chaser+ Insider Access

Exclusive Offer for Dedicated Fog Chaser Readers: 50% Off Your First Year

Thank you for being such an engaged reader of Fog Chaser. Your consistent interest in my work has not gone unnoticed, and I'm delighted to invite you to experience the complete Fog Chaser journey.

Activate My Insider Discount

Unlock the Full Experience

As a Fog Chaser+ member, you'll gain access to:

Complete Works Collection : Over 2.5 hours of uninterrupted listening in our exclusive member portal

Monthly Inspiration Series : Regular glimpses into what's fueling my creative process

Personal Connection : Schedule one-on-one conversations about music, creativity, and more

Early Access : Be the first to hear my compositions for film, TV, and other media

Behind-the-Scenes Content: Videos, studio tours, and the creative process revealed

Your Special Rate: 50% Off for a Full Year

Your engagement deserves recognition. Enjoy Fog Chaser+ at half the regular price for your first year of membership.

Regular price: $45/year

Your special rate: $22.50/year (just $1.87/month)

Activate My Insider Discount

This offer expires in 7 days on May 23, 2025

Why Subscribe?

Beyond the exclusive content, your subscription directly supports the creation of more music and writing you enjoy. You'll join a community of supporters who make this work possible and sustainable.

"Becoming a Fog Chaser+ member was one of the best decisions I made for my mental well-being this year. The exclusive playlists have become essential to my daily routine." — FC+ Member

Questions?

If you have any questions about what to expect as a Fog Chaser+ member, please reach out at matt@fogchaser.net. I'm happy to share more about the experience.

Activate My Insider Discount

This special offer is exclusively for selected Fog Chaser readers and cannot be combined with other discounts.