Light Through The Valley

Yosemite Valley, to me, is always a sunrise, a glitter of green and golden wonder in a vast edifice of stone and space.

—Ansel Adams

To start, I'd like to share this recent interview I did with

Ryan Egan
. Ryan asked me some really thoughtful questions that allowed me to share some personal reflections about who I am and how Fog Chaser came to be. I invite you to give it a read:

organizing an accident
Seven Questions with Fog Chaser
organizing an accident is a weekly newsletter where I leak home demos of unreleased songs, first draft lyrics, thoughts on the creative process, & dispatches from music life in Paris…
Read more
Ryan Egan and FogChaser

🎵 This month’s piece is in D minor.1

📷 This month’s photos were taken in Yosemite National Park.2 3

Our Valley

by Philip Levine

🔈 A reading (by me):
0:00
-2:00

We don't see the ocean, not ever, but in July and August
when the worst heat seems to rise from the hard clay   
of this valley, you could be walking through a fig orchard
when suddenly the wind cools and for a moment   
you get a whiff of salt, and in that moment you can almost
believe something is waiting beyond the Pacheco Pass,
something massive, irrational, and so powerful even
the mountains that rise east of here have no word for it.

You probably think I'm nuts saying the mountains   
have no word for ocean, but if you live here   
you begin to believe they know everything.   
They maintain that huge silence we think of as divine,
a silence that grows in autumn when snow falls
slowly between the pines and the wind dies
to less than a whisper and you can barely catch
your breath because you're thrilled and terrified.

You have to remember this isn't your land.   
It belongs to no one, like the sea you once lived beside
and thought was yours. Remember the small boats   
that bobbed out as the waves rode in, and the men   
who carved a living from it only to find themselves   
carved down to nothing. Now you say this is home,   
so go ahead, worship the mountains as they dissolve in dust,   
wait on the wind, catch a scent of salt, call it our life.

El Capitan Meadow, 35mm

1

Light Through The Valley in D minor / Written, performed, and produced by Fog Chaser

2

Half Dome / 35mm film (Fujifilm Superia / ISO 400) / Yosemite, California, USA

3

The area we now refer to as Yosemite National Park is the traditional homelands of the Ahwahnechee people, a Southern Sierra Miwok Indigenous Nation who lived in the Ahwahnee (Yosemite) Valley. Ahwahnee was a Miwok word to describe the open mouth of a bear, similar to how the First Peoples viewed the open end of their valley.  (More here).

4

The Fog Chaser Bookshop is hosted on Bookshop.org, where over 80% of gross profits are distributed to independent bookstores. As an affiliate, I earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

