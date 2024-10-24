This installment marks the end of Volume III, and the last of the Explorations series, a year-long project in which I have written and shared twelve instrumental songs inspired by twelve geographies. I’ll share details about Volume IV soon. In the meantime, please follow along on Spotify, Apple, or whichever streaming platform you prefer to catch my official releases.

Thank you for being here for the latest installment of this newsletter, and the final piece of Volume III. It’s hard to believe another year of this project has come and gone.

🎵 This month’s piece is in D major.

I wanted to write something simple this month, so I stuck to a solo piano piece. Short and sweet. See the footnote for my theory notes.

bed of pine cones, 35mm

📷 This month’s photos were shot on film.

It felt appropriate to end this series where it began — in Oregon, my home for the last five years.

I invite you to sit with this month’s song, photos, and poem and make them a small part of your day, whether that’s your morning ritual, afternoon break, or evening wind-down. As always, if you feel like it, let me know what you think in the comments. I love hearing from you.

Thank you for being here.

Saying Farewell at the Monastery after Hearing the Old Master Lecture on “Return to the Source”

by Gary Snyder

At the last turn in the path

“goodbye—”

—bending, bowing,

(moss and a bit of

wild

bird-)

down. Daitoku-ji Monastery

last turn in the path, 35mm

Listening to

All I Need by Black Books (Listen) This track comes from their incredible forthcoming album Eyes On The Mirror, Head In The Clouds (releasing 11/1) 🎧 I put all the songs shared in the newsletter into this Spotify playlist



Reading

In Cold Blood by Truman Capote (Bookshop)

H Is for Hawk by Helen MacDonald (Bookshop)

Sharing

The Deep Life

