Prayer is our sometimes real selves trying to communicate with the Real, with Truth, with the Light. It is us reaching out to be heard, hoping to be found by a light and warmth in the world, instead of darkness and cold. —Anne Lamott (from Help Thanks Wow: The Three Essential Prayers)

The note on the prayer wheel that I came across in the woods by the sea — located not far from a weathered Tibetan bell hanging from a tree — advised spinning the wheel and offering up the following:

“May everyone be free of suffering.”

Commonly used in Tibetan Buddhism, prayer wheels typically hold prayers inside their cylindrical casings (whether inscribed or written on paper). When spun, the prayers are sent out into the world — you don’t need to say a word.

So I spun the wheel. I also recorded it, perhaps negating any good karma that was coming my way. Regardless, I tucked the recording of the prayer wheel into this month’s song, which means that you, too, can offer up prayer(s) as it turns (listen for the squeaking as it rotates).

You’ll also hear the aforementioned bell, which looked as though it simply emerged from the tree it was hanging from, clad in bark, worn by time, battered by coastal storms, prodded by idiots like me. I played the bell by hand and branch and stone, reawakening its tone for nobody but myself and the trees and ferns that surrounded me, wondering how much time had passed since its resonance last floated through these woods.

Everything, it seems, is a turning. A turning toward, a turning from. Prayers, in and of themselves, are turnings — turnings to someone or something for some hope, some help, some love. In this piece, the main melody turns around on itself, over and over, with slight variations — reflecting the turnings of the wheel, the earth, the self. I hope you enjoy it.

the weathered bell

📷 This month’s photos were taken with a DSLR on Whidbey Island.

I invite you to sit with this month's song, photos, and poem and make them a small part of your day, whether that's your morning ritual, afternoon break, or your evening wind-down.

Thank you for being here.

Ancient Language

by Hannah Stephenson

🔈 A reading (by me):

1× 0:00 -0:52

If you stand at the edge of the forest

and stare into it

every tree at the edge will blow a little extra

oxygen toward you It has been proven

Leaves have admitted it The pines I have known

have been especially candid One said

that all breath in this world

is roped together that breathing is

the most ancient language

pines + half moon

Listening to

All You Can Do by Bess Atwell (Listen) 🎧 I put all the songs shared in the newsletter into this Spotify playlist



Reading

The Known World by Edward P. Jones (Bookshop)

The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Bookshop)

