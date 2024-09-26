Stone & Light

Welcome to the latest installment of the Fog Chaser newsletter.

🎵 This month’s piece is in G minor.

Traveling through the Badlands National Park in South Dakota — “the land of stone and light” — I am softened by its desolation. Its isolation. This landscape is otherworldly. Peaceful. Silent.

The sky stretches uninterrupted, sweeping above hills and canyons etched by eons of erosion. We wind through this ancient and haunted landscape, crossing a threshold — between seasons, between chapters, between places. Between one life and another.

📷 This month’s photos were taken with a DSLR in Badlands National Park.

I invite you to sit with this month’s song, photos, and poem and make them a small part of your day, whether that’s your morning ritual, afternoon break, or your evening wind-down. As always, if you feel like it, let me know what you think in the comments. I’d love to hear from you.

Thank you for being here.

Keeping quiet

by Pablo Neruda (translation by Alastair Reid)

Now we will count to twelve

and we will all keep still. For once on the face of the earth,

let’s not speak in any language;

let’s stop for one second,

and not move our arms so much. It would be an exotic moment

without rush, without engines;

we would all be together

in a sudden strangeness. Fishermen in the cold sea

would not harm whales

and the man gathering salt

would look at his hurt hands. Those who prepare green wars,

wars with gas, wars with fire,

victories with no survivors,

would put on clean clothes

and walk about with their brothers

in the shade, doing nothing. What I want should not be confused

with total inactivity.

Life is what it is about;

I want no truck with death. If we were not so single-minded

about keeping our lives moving,

and for once could do nothing,

perhaps a huge silence

might interrupt this sadness

of never understanding ourselves

and of threatening ourselves with death. Perhaps the earth can teach us

as when everything seems dead

and later proves to be alive. Now I’ll count up to twelve

and you keep quiet and I will go.

Listening to

A Trick of the Light by Villagers (Listen) 🎧 I put all the songs shared in the newsletter into this Spotify playlist



Reading

The Overstory by Richard Powers (Bookshop)

Sharing