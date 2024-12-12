I launched this project, right here, three years ago. As of last month, I’ve written and shared 37 pieces of original instrumental music: the first two years covered all 24 musical keys (plus a bonus track), and last month’s song, End Scene, marked the end of Volume III’s 12 new songs and visuals that explored new locations and devices in music composition and production. Each song has been shared alongside photos I’ve taken.

I recently had the opportunity to share a mix of all of these songs over at

:

Whether you’ve been here from the beginning or you’ve just signed up, I’m beyond grateful for your time and attention. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

Before I jump into the next iteration of this project, I’m going to take a beat to catch my breath and figure out what’s next.

As we close out year three, there are a few updates worth calling out:

Volume II will be going behind the paywall in the coming days. Volume III and the forthcoming Volume IV will remain free for the next 12 months. Paid subscribers can now listen to all of my music — including a growing collection of unreleased tracks and film scores — in one convenient place over at Fog Chaser+.

Trying to slow it down.

These days, we have too much access to too much information and too many voices too much of the time. Over the last three years, I have tried to cultivate a space for respite online, both for you and for me, and I hope you have found, and continue to find, some refuge here.

I started this instrumental project in 2021 to combat some difficult mental health challenges I was facing as a result of two traumatic brain injuries and to create music that would embody and reflect the natural world that inspires me. The process of writing these pieces every month continues to be very meditative for me. I hope what I send can, in turn, be calming for you.

I also wanted to put into practice — and share in real-time — learnings from my film scoring, theory, and composition studies. And above all, I wanted to share my music with you directly, without too many intermediaries getting in the way. This experiment continues to be one of the most creatively fulfilling things I’ve ever done. So, thank you.

A look back.

I’m proud of how this project has evolved, and I couldn’t do this work without you. A quick recap:

Volume I: September 2021 - August 2022 Archive Recap Volume II: September 2022 - September 2023 Archive Recap Bonus track Volume III: November 2023 - October 2024 Archive Recap

The past year was full of many highlights, including:

A look ahead.

Volume IV: 2025

As I mentioned above, I’m going to take a little break before I jump into the next volume. I’m not sure how long it will be exactly. But, when we resume, you can expect more original music and visuals. The monthly series will continue and remain free. If there’s anything you’d like to see more (or less) of in the future, please let me know — send me an email or leave me a comment.

In the meantime, while all of my songs are shared here with you first, I’ll be releasing some on streaming platforms, like Spotify and Apple Music, in the weeks and months ahead, so please be sure to follow along on your preferred platform.

Extras for paying subscribers

Beginning next month, Volumes I and II will be archived and only paying subscribers will be able to listen to those songs and see those posts. Volume III will still be accessible to everyone through 2025.

As I referenced above, launching Fog Chaser+ was a big highlight this year. Many thanks to all of you who have upgraded your subscriptions to get access to the special members-only site. As a reminder, paying subscribers become members of Fog Chaser+ which includes:

My Complete Works Playlists : The only place you can hear everything I've written and shared through my newsletter, all in one convenient place for uninterrupted listening.

Unlimited Downloads : Not everyone collects digital files these days. But if you do, members can download all my tracks (and artwork).

One-On-One Chats : Want to chat? Ask some questions? Talk about music? Or books, or coffee, or nature, or life? FC+ members can schedule a virtual meeting with me.

Exclusive Discounts : FC+ members are given special discounts on merch, albums, and more.

Members-Only Posts : FC+ members receive occasional extra newsletter posts, including early and exclusive access to custom music I write for film, TV, and other media.

Custom Music: If you’re in the market for some music for something you’re working on, I'd love to explore collaborating. FC+ members get a significant discount on my rates.

Thank you.

I love the community here. I’m so grateful to each of you for taking the time each month to listen, share, comment, and connect. I’m humbled to have the opportunity to share my music with you in this intimate way.

With that, the first post of Volume IV will land in your inbox sometime next year. As always, thank you for being here.

All my best,

Matt / Fog Chaser

P.S. If you’re looking for some more seasonal music, I invite you to listen to my piece A Simple Carol, a simple piano meditation on the season.

» Questions? Comments?

» Listen to more music:

