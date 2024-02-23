My song Gathering Light is out now on streaming platforms.
🎵 This month’s piece is in A-flat major.1
I actually started writing this one a couple of years ago. A version of it would ultimately become 2022’s daydream, a track I collaborated on with Kyle Torr-Brown (aka Wowflower) and Kyle McEvoy. I sent a rough version of what you’re hearing today over to The Kyles™ and they put their spin on it, turning it into a wobbly little lo-fi number.
I’d been meaning to revisit the original piece for a while, and now felt like the right time to do it. I spent the month revamping it — adding instrumentation, some of my own vocals, etc. I also brought in some audio clips of the charismatic philosopher Alan Watts,2 including a recitation of the poem Drinking Wine from the early Taoist poet Tao Chien.3
📷 This month’s photos were taken in Dromoland, Co. Clare, Ireland.
Last month we were in England, and this month we’ve hopped over to the inimitable Ireland. These shots are from a walk around the stunning Dromoland Castle.4
Dreams
by Langston Hughes
Hold fast to dreams
For if dreams die
Life is a broken-winged bird
That cannot fly.
Hold fast to dreams
For when dreams go
Life is a barren field
Frozen with snow.
Listening to
Ibuyile l’Africa / Africa is Back by Abel Selaocoe (Listen)
Reading
White Noise by Don DeLillo (Fog Chaser Bookshop)5
Sharing
- is writing a letter to his newborn son every week over at , and, as a new father myself, I’ve been finding his work really inspiring. He’s also curating the The Cookout Library, a virtual compilation of Black writers. Check that out here.
This kind piece about my song ‘After A Summer Rain’ fromover at .
- / chasing some fog of his own with his most recent hit.
Anthemon in A-flat major / Written, performed, and produced by Fog Chaser
