My song Gathering Light is out now on streaming platforms. Listen on your preferred platform

Hello there. How are you? What’s happening? Where are you listening from?

🎵 This month’s piece is in A-flat major.

I actually started writing this one a couple of years ago. A version of it would ultimately become 2022’s daydream, a track I collaborated on with Kyle Torr-Brown (aka Wowflower) and Kyle McEvoy. I sent a rough version of what you’re hearing today over to The Kyles™ and they put their spin on it, turning it into a wobbly little lo-fi number.

I’d been meaning to revisit the original piece for a while, and now felt like the right time to do it. I spent the month revamping it — adding instrumentation, some of my own vocals, etc. I also brought in some audio clips of the charismatic philosopher Alan Watts, including a recitation of the poem Drinking Wine from the early Taoist poet Tao Chien.

📷 This month’s photos were taken in Dromoland, Co. Clare, Ireland.

Last month we were in England, and this month we’ve hopped over to the inimitable Ireland. These shots are from a walk around the stunning Dromoland Castle.

I invite you to sit with this month’s song, photos, and poem and make them a small part of your day, whether that’s your morning ritual, afternoon break, or your evening wind-down. As always, if you feel like it, let me know what you think in the comments. I’d love to hear from you.

Thank you again for being here.

Dreams

by Langston Hughes

Hold fast to dreams

For if dreams die

Life is a broken-winged bird

That cannot fly. Hold fast to dreams

For when dreams go

Life is a barren field

Frozen with snow.

Listening to

Ibuyile l’Africa / Africa is Back by Abel Selaocoe (Listen) 🎧 I put all the songs shared in the newsletter into this Spotify playlist



Reading

White Noise by Don DeLillo (Fog Chaser Bookshop)

Sharing