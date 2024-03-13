Welcome to the latest installment of the Fog Chaser newsletter.

Here in Oregon, winter’s grip is loosening; soon the creeks will be brimming with snowmelt from nearby mountains. It’s hard to think of this annual thaw as anything but symbolic — a distinct softening of the hard edges that form around us in the darker months. The suggestion of warmth whispered by the sun’s slow shifts, the sounds of snowmelt, and the soft blooms of early Camellias herald yet another beginning.

I wait, eagerly, downstream.

For those who may not know, every song I ever release I share here with you first, well before I consider releasing it anywhere else (like streaming platforms). Some songs may never get released beyond this newsletter.

The one exception is for music I write for film and other media, which doesn’t typically get shared more broadly. However, next month I’m releasing the first volume of the ambient score I’ve been writing for @Elle Griffin’s novel Oblivion on streaming platforms and on Bandcamp.

I haven’t shared these ten ambient tracks before, so I’m very excited to announce the release of Oblivion, Vol. I (Original Book Score) on April 19.

Pre-save on Spotify

Pre-order on Bandcamp

I really appreciate your time and attention. Thank you.

felled, 35mm

🎵 This month’s piece is in A major.

📷 This month’s photos were taken in Mt. Hood National Forest in Oregon.

meltwater, 35mm

I invite you to sit with this month’s song, photos, and poem and make them a small part of your day, whether that’s your morning ritual, afternoon break, or your evening wind-down. As always, if you feel like it, let me know what you think in the comments. I’d love to hear from you.

Thank you again for being here.

Leave a comment

Listen to more Fog Chaser

Explore the archive

Dead Stars

by Ada Limón

Out here, there’s a bowing even the trees are doing.

Winter’s icy hand at the back of all of us.

Black bark, slick yellow leaves, a kind of stillness that feels

so mute it’s almost in another year. I am a hearth of spiders these days: a nest of trying. We point out the stars that make Orion as we take out

the trash, the rolling containers a song of suburban thunder. It’s almost romantic as we adjust the waxy blue

recycling bin until you say, Man, we should really learn

some new constellations. And it’s true. We keep forgetting about Antlia, Centaurus,

Draco, Lacerta, Hydra, Lyra, Lynx. But mostly we’re forgetting we’re dead stars too, my mouth is full

of dust and I wish to reclaim the rising— to lean in the spotlight of streetlight with you, toward

what’s larger within us, toward how we were born. Look, we are not unspectacular things.

We’ve come this far, survived this much. What would happen if we decided to survive more? To love harder? What if we stood up with our synapses and flesh and said, No.

No, to the rising tides. Stood for the many mute mouths of the sea, of the land? What would happen if we used our bodies to bargain for the safety of others, for earth,

if we declared a clean night, if we stopped being terrified, if we launched our demands into the sky, made ourselves so big

people could point to us with the arrows they make in their minds, rolling their trash bins out, after all of this is over?

Listening to

Due West by Kelsey Lu (Listen) 🎧 I put all the songs shared in the newsletter into this Spotify playlist



Reading

The Country of the Pointed Firs by Sarah Orne Jewett (Fog Chaser Bookshop)

Sharing